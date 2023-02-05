Tens of thousands of Israelis protest for fifth week against justice reform plans

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
Ramaphosa scheduled to give keynote address to more than 7,000 people
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
US president wanted to destroy the alleged spy craft as soon as he learnt about it
Costa Rican goalkeeper pulls off string of reflex saves to deny Leeds
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Jerusalem — Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts.
The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.
“I’m here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy,” Dov Levenglick, a software engineer, said in Tel Aviv. “It’s a disgrace, it shall not stand.”
Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November’s election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.
The protesters say Israeli democracy would be undermined if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the supreme court’s powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.
“They want to tear up the judiciary system of Israel, they want to tear up Israeli democracy, and we are here every week in every weather to fight against it and to fight for Israeli democracy,” Hadar Segal, 35, said.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined demonstrations in the coastal city of Haifa, where he said protesters “came to save their country, and we came to protest with them”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest for fifth week against justice reform plans
Protesters flood streets over threat of ‘autocracy’
Jerusalem — Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts.
The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.
“I’m here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy,” Dov Levenglick, a software engineer, said in Tel Aviv. “It’s a disgrace, it shall not stand.”
Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November’s election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.
The protesters say Israeli democracy would be undermined if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the supreme court’s powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.
“They want to tear up the judiciary system of Israel, they want to tear up Israeli democracy, and we are here every week in every weather to fight against it and to fight for Israeli democracy,” Hadar Segal, 35, said.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined demonstrations in the coastal city of Haifa, where he said protesters “came to save their country, and we came to protest with them”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chad opens first embassy in Israel
Blinken criticises Israel’s settlement expansion, calls for calm
Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting
Israel suspected in drone strike on Iranian factory
Blinken heads to Israel after commandos kill nine in West Bank
Thousands of Israelis press on with protests against judicial changes
Israeli court prohibits Benjamin Netanyahu from appointing ally as minister
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.