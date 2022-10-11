×

National

Eskom in court over maintenance contracts

Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 16:35 Denene Erasmus

More troubles await Eskom if one of its long-serving maintenance contractors (which failed to have its service contract renewed during a recent tender process) succeeds in its court bid to have the contracts set aside.

An original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for Eskom, Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, has taken the utility to court in a bid to have tenders worth about R16bn awarded in December 2021 to provide maintenance and outage-repair services at its 15 coal-fired power stations declared unlawful...

