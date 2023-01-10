This is what you might pay so your kids can cut, paste and write in 2023

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
It is back to school for inland provinces this week, and just as the cost of living has increased, so have the prices of school stationery.
TimesLIVE looked at prices for 2023 and matched them with CNA’s 2021 spreadsheet, which compared their prices to those of their competitors.
It appears CNA and Waltons have become the priciest among their competitors in 2023, while PNA and Checkers seem to be the cheapest.
CNA’s Pritt glue stick went from R33.50 to R46 and Waltons from R33.50 to R44.49. The price at Checkers, however, went from R25.99 per glue stick to R27.99 and Makro raised its price from R27.80 to R30.
When it comes to a 500-sheet pack of Typek A4 paper, Checkers is the lowest despite a R30 increase from 2021. A pack is R82.99, up from R52.99.
Waltons went from R71.79 that year to R102.99 and CNA increased its prices by R40.10 from R49.90 to R90.
When it comes to exercise and counter books, parents can save by going to PNA as they are the cheapest for a 288-page A4 3 Quire feint and margin. The price is R26.99 compared with R22.99 in 2021.
Checkers has upped its price from R17.99 to R31.99. CNA is the most expensive, selling the same book for R50 compared with R21.90 in 2021.
Parents of children who need a Casio Fx82 ZA Plus scientific calculator can head to Makro to save money as they sell at a cheaper R299 compared with Waltons at R381 for the same calculator. CNA increased its price from R199 to R340 for the same model calculator. At PNA, prices vary across their different stores. Checkers raised its price from R199 to R329.99 for the scientific calculator.
A 100-page exam pad was cheapest at Checkers in 2021 and this year. They go for R16.99 compared with R9.99 in 2021. Waltons increased its price from R14 to R25.50.
Here are prices TimesLIVE compiled for other basic stationery items across the five stores:
Mon Ami 12 retractable wax crayons
30cm shatterproof ruler
Small pair of scissors
BIC two pack blue pens
TimesLIVE
This is what you might pay so your kids can cut, paste and write in 2023
Stationery prices across five leading stores have jumped substantially since 2021
