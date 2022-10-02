A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
The state-owned institution’s finances have improved, but clients and staff are leaving it
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
Nephews of Cilia Flores were arrested in DEA drug sting in Haiti
The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
Parents who applied to schools for admission in grade 1 and 8 next year will be alerted by the Gauteng education department from Monday via SMS about the placement of their children.
The SMS notifications for the 2023 online admissions placement period for the two grades — which starts on October 3 and ends on November 30 — will be sent to the contact numbers provided by parents when applying...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gauteng parents who applied for grade 1 and 8 school admission to be notified by SMS
The department received 764,062 applications for the two grades since opening the online application process
Parents who applied to schools for admission in grade 1 and 8 next year will be alerted by the Gauteng education department from Monday via SMS about the placement of their children.
The SMS notifications for the 2023 online admissions placement period for the two grades — which starts on October 3 and ends on November 30 — will be sent to the contact numbers provided by parents when applying...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.