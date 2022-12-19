Sharing travel plans on social media opens door to thieves, warn insurers

There is even talk that the Bank of Japan may change its ultra-loose stance on interest rates
Keep your travel plans off social media to avoid a home invasion while you’re away on holiday.
That’s the word from the SA Insurance Association (SAIA), which has advised holidaymakers to be discreet when away during the festive season.
The association warned that giving too much away on social media could encourage criminals to break into unoccupied homes.
“Generally, criminal activities like hijackings, robberies and housebreakings tend to reach a peak during this time of the year. The SAIA would like to encourage the public and policy-holders to be extra vigilant in everything they do as they wind down their activities for the year,” said Pamela Ramagaga of the SAIA.
“Securing your assets through adequate insurance cover is something within your control and a wise thing to do. As you prepare to go on holiday and get excited about meeting members of extended families, bear in mind that there could be someone waiting to take advantage of your unoccupied property and help themselves to your hard-earned belongings.
“Avoid posting your holiday on social media pages, as this may inform criminals that you are away from your home.”
According to Identity IQ, which offers protection against identity theft, social media networks are a “breeding ground for scams and criminal activity”.
“And while you may picture hackers trying to break into your account, thieves can just as easily use the information you volunteer to share publicly.
“It pays to be careful about what you post on your social media accounts. It’s natural to want to share photos and stories from your travel destinations.
“But check-ins at the airport and photos of the beach let thieves know you aren’t home. If they know where you live, they can take the opportunity to try to ransack your belongings. Posting about your vacation can do a lot more damage than inspiring envy from your friends. You should try to avoid sharing information about your trip until you return.”
Ramagaga said extra care must also be exercised “when it comes to electronic or online purchases, as this is where a great deal of identity theft normally takes place, both online and in store.
“Also, closely monitor your bank accounts and credit card activity throughout the holiday period just in case you pick up any anomalies. Ensure the websites you log into are secure, and always log off after completing your purchase.”
TimesLIVE
Sharing travel plans on social media opens door to thieves, warn insurers
Image: Werner Hills
TimesLIVE
Joburg residents at breaking point after days without power
