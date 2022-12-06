National

‘Land scam’ skeletons emerge to haunt deputy president

The deputy president is alleged to be involved in contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act

06 December 2022 - 13:03 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 06 December 2022 - 22:50

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has referred a criminal complaint against deputy president David Mabuza and others to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in connection with an alleged land restitution scam that has seen six criminal cases squashed.

Allegations of wrongdoing by Mabuza when he was a member of the Mpumalanga government have been persistent, but this criminal complaint by Outa will be a dark cloud hanging over his head if he has to step into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes should the latter leave office because of the Phala Phala matter. Mabuza is not on the ballot for election to top ANC leadership positions at the December ANC elective conference...

