‘Land scam’ skeletons emerge to haunt deputy president

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Orban’s defiant stance deepens rift with Europe
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has referred a criminal complaint against deputy president David Mabuza and others to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in connection with an alleged land restitution scam that has seen six criminal cases squashed.
Allegations of wrongdoing by Mabuza when he was a member of the Mpumalanga government have been persistent, but this criminal complaint by Outa will be a dark cloud hanging over his head if he has to step into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes should the latter leave office because of the Phala Phala matter. Mabuza is not on the ballot for election to top ANC leadership positions at the December ANC elective conference...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Land scam’ skeletons emerge to haunt deputy president
The deputy president is alleged to be involved in contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has referred a criminal complaint against deputy president David Mabuza and others to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in connection with an alleged land restitution scam that has seen six criminal cases squashed.
Allegations of wrongdoing by Mabuza when he was a member of the Mpumalanga government have been persistent, but this criminal complaint by Outa will be a dark cloud hanging over his head if he has to step into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes should the latter leave office because of the Phala Phala matter. Mabuza is not on the ballot for election to top ANC leadership positions at the December ANC elective conference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.