National

Ramaphosa thrown a lifeline as MPs vote against Phala Phala report

ANC MPs follow the party line and vote against report in special sitting of the National Assembly

13 December 2022 - 18:00 Bekezela Phakathi and Linda Ensor
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

ANC MPs followed the party line at a special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday voting to quash the Phala Phala report, and throwing a lifeline to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid to retain his leadership of the party and the state.  

Of the 364 members who attended the sitting, 214 voted against the report, with 148 supporting its adoption. Two MPs abstained. The report needed a simple majority for it to be adopted.

Coming just three days before the ANC national elective conference, the outcome of Tuesday’s session will boost Ramaphosa’s re-election bid, despite clear divisions within the party, with some senior members pushing for him to step aside following the damaging Phala Phala scandal.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences, had issued an instruction to the party’s MPs to vote against the report and reject the establishment of an impeachment inquiry, as Ramaphosa challenges the report in court.

Senior members of the party and Ramaphosa’s allies had warned that those who support the report could face expulsion from the party, and therefore lose their positions as MPs.

The report by an independent panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which he dealt with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his luxury Phala Phala game farm.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za
ensorl@businesslive.co.za

ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
Politics
3 hours ago

Hazim Mustafa says he has nothing to hide in Phala Phala issue

The Sudanese businessperson told Sky News from Dubai that he is co-operating with SA authorities and is willing to testify in any legal proceedings
National
8 hours ago

Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on Phala Phala, says Zungula

African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report
National
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Fears for public safety after airspace glitch
National
2.
Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on ...
National
3.
Government calls on unions to return to talks on ...
National / Labour
4.
Zimbabweans hesitant about alternative visas
National
5.
Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, ...
National

Related Articles

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula firm on no secret ballot for Phala Phala report

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in focus

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.