ANC MPs followed the party line at a special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday voting to quash the Phala Phala report, and throwing a lifeline to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid to retain his leadership of the party and the state.
Of the 364 members who attended the sitting, 214 voted against the report, with 148 supporting its adoption. Two MPs abstained. The report needed a simple majority for it to be adopted.
Coming just three days before the ANC national elective conference, the outcome of Tuesday’s session will boost Ramaphosa’s re-election bid, despite clear divisions within the party, with some senior members pushing for him to step aside following the damaging Phala Phala scandal.
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences, had issued an instruction to the party’s MPs to vote against the report and reject the establishment of an impeachment inquiry, as Ramaphosa challenges the report in court.
Senior members of the party and Ramaphosa’s allies had warned that those who support the report could face expulsion from the party, and therefore lose their positions as MPs.
The report by an independent panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which he dealt with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his luxury Phala Phala game farm.
Ramaphosa thrown a lifeline as MPs vote against Phala Phala report
ANC MPs follow the party line and vote against report in special sitting of the National Assembly
