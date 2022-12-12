National

SA’s citrus growers face profit squeeze

Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season

12 December 2022 - 13:53 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s citrus exports for 2022 came in below expectations amid a tough season in which input and transport costs surged, squeezing farmers’ profit margins.

Citrus production is a key subsector of the agriculture industry and a major foreign currency earner contributing at least R30bn each year. SA is the world’s second-largest exporter of fresh citrus fruit after Spain. ..

