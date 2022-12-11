Companies / Land & Agriculture

Failure of state utilities imperils survival of companies, says Astral chair

Theuns Eloff lambasts state over failure in power and water supplies that are threatening the continued existence of firms

11 December 2022 - 18:10 Katharine Child

Business in SA has reached an existential crisis due to rapidly deteriorating power and water infrastructure that requires urgent action from the government, says Astral chair Theuns Eloff. 

“[The] government has simply failed in its duty to provide basic utilities to meet the needs of its people,” Eloff said in the chicken producer’s annual report published on Friday. ..

