Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
Good relations with other member nations increases likelihood of it being invited to join bloc
Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes
The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
Massmart has to sell 10 stores to independent historically disadvantaged buyer within 12 months
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land on Atlas Crater in April
Apart from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, the South Americans have a number of great players, says striker Bruno Petkovic
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Business in SA has reached an existential crisis due to rapidly deteriorating power and water infrastructure that requires urgent action from the government, says Astral chair Theuns Eloff.
“[The] government has simply failed in its duty to provide basic utilities to meet the needs of its people,” Eloff said in the chicken producer’s annual report published on Friday. ..
Failure of state utilities imperils survival of companies, says Astral chair
Theuns Eloff lambasts state over failure in power and water supplies that are threatening the continued existence of firms
