Six key Phala Phala findings

The panel's 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening
An independent panel appointed to look into the Phala Phala allegations has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer to.
The panel’s 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening after it had been handed over to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earlier in the day.
The section 89 panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, also included retired judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello. It was appointed by Mapisa-Nqakula in September to make a determination on whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Here are the top six things to know from the findings:
Money was “stored” or “concealed” in a couch in the president's private residence on the farm in Limpopo. The exact amount is unknown.
The money was in a foreign currency but how it made its way into the country is unknown
While the panel has concluded its business, it found there were more people who had knowledge of the robbery who could have provided answers. The report states that the truth into the robbery lies in the “unanswered questions”
Ramaphosa has no direct knowledge of how the funds landed on his farm but relies on hearsay from Sylvester Ndlovu, who is the person to have allegedly received the foreign currency
Sudanese national Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim allegedly brought R9m to the farm and bought the buffalo, but two years later the buffalo remain at Phala Phala. This is unexplained
The panel could not establish the source of Arthur Fraser’s information but trusts that should the time come, he will reveal all.
Ramaphosa was expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday to respond to parliamentary questions. However, he has written to chair Amos Masondo indicating that he was no longer available to appear before the house.
