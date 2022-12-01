US Federal Reserve chair Powell says the central bank could scale back the pace of interest-rate hikes ‘as soon as December’
Humanity is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, but the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together
The National Council of Provinces received a request from the President to defer the session at 5am this morning
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
The energy group was boosted by higher international oil prices and a weaker rand, however its SA operations were blighted by operational challenges in late 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have cut off distribution channels and closed markets
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
The bombshell findings of the panel that investigated the Phala Phala allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa will send shock waves through the body politic and bolster the ambitions of those who want to unseat him at the ANC’s elective conference later in December.
The findings of the panel are possible grounds for Ramaphosa’s impeachment but the process to deal with this will probably have to wait until 2023 as the National Assembly goes into recess from December 7 after holding a special sitting to debate the findings of the panel on Tuesday. The session is likely to be a rowdy one, with opposition parties baying for Ramaphosa’s blood...
Ball now in National Assembly’s court on impeachment process
The National Assembly must decide what to do with the damning findings of the panel report on the implications of the Phala Phala theft
