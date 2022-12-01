National

Ball now in National Assembly’s court on impeachment process

The National Assembly must decide what to do with the damning findings of the panel report on the implications of the Phala Phala theft

01 December 2022 - 07:25 Linda Ensor

The bombshell findings of the panel that investigated the Phala Phala allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa will send shock waves through the body politic and bolster the ambitions of those who want to unseat him at the ANC’s elective conference later in December.

The findings of the panel are possible grounds for Ramaphosa’s impeachment but the process to deal with this will probably have to wait until 2023 as the National Assembly goes into recess from December 7 after holding a special sitting to debate the findings of the panel on Tuesday. The session is likely to be a rowdy one, with opposition parties baying for Ramaphosa’s blood...

