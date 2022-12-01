Sassa paid more than R34m to refugees, R63m to asylum seekers in grants, says Zulu

Crude gained further support after the Federal Reserve chair opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes
Humanity is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, but the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together
The panel’s 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Musk's Neuralink last held a public presentation more than a year ago
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Though daily case tolls hover near record highs, several Chinese cities are lifting district lockdowns and allowing businesses to reopen
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has paid R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants to 4,102 refugees and 15,258 asylum seekers since the introduction of the grant.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed the figures in a response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Laetitia Heloise Arries.
The SRD grant is meant for South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60.
Zulu said Sassa paid out a total of R34,456,800 to refugees and R63,113,750 to asylum seekers.
“Figures are as of September. The figure varies from month to month depending on the approvals,” Zulu said.
Number of appeals for grants
According to Zulu, the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance (ITSAA) received 3,595,147 R350 grant appeals for the period April to July.
“The Independent Tribunal has adjudicated all appeals received against the Covid-19 SRD applications declined by Sassa for the month of June,” she said.
“The appeals were recorded for April, May, June and July totalling 1,165,369, 1,297,776, 516,442 and 588,401, respectively. Some appeals related to the month of June, the 90-day period expired during the first week of October.
“The rest of the appeals that are outstanding are still within the 90-day period, which will expire during the relevant months in line with the period they were received.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sassa paid more than R34m to refugees, R63m to asylum seekers in grants, says Zulu
In response to questions from the EFF, the social development minister revealed that 4,102 refugees and 15,258 asylum seekers received state assistance
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has paid R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants to 4,102 refugees and 15,258 asylum seekers since the introduction of the grant.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed the figures in a response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Laetitia Heloise Arries.
The SRD grant is meant for South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60.
Zulu said Sassa paid out a total of R34,456,800 to refugees and R63,113,750 to asylum seekers.
“Figures are as of September. The figure varies from month to month depending on the approvals,” Zulu said.
Number of appeals for grants
According to Zulu, the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance (ITSAA) received 3,595,147 R350 grant appeals for the period April to July.
“The Independent Tribunal has adjudicated all appeals received against the Covid-19 SRD applications declined by Sassa for the month of June,” she said.
“The appeals were recorded for April, May, June and July totalling 1,165,369, 1,297,776, 516,442 and 588,401, respectively. Some appeals related to the month of June, the 90-day period expired during the first week of October.
“The rest of the appeals that are outstanding are still within the 90-day period, which will expire during the relevant months in line with the period they were received.”
Sassa payment problems fixed, Postbank says
Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa gets 12-million applications for R350 grant after threshold increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Postbank to overhaul IT systems in push for full banking licence
Postbank in shambles still pushes for full banking licence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.