Correctional services to tackle SCA ruling Zuma’s medical parole was unlawful

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
High rate of demographic growth and urbanisation will be a curse without funding
The department led by Makgothi Thobakgale is considering a challenge to ruling former president's medical parole was unlawfully granted
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
State-owned enterprises should not rely on government bailouts, says Tsakani Maluleke
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
The correctional services department is set to tackle the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was unlawfully granted, while Zuma is considering his next step.
Zuma and the acting prisons boss Makgothi Thobakgale have yet to file papers seeking leave to appeal Monday’s decision. They have 15 days from the date it was handed down in which to do so...
The department led by Makgothi Thobakgale is considering a challenge to ruling former president’s medical parole was unlawfully granted
