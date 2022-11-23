National

Correctional services to tackle SCA ruling Zuma’s medical parole was unlawful

The department led by Makgothi Thobakgale is considering a challenge to ruling former president’s medical parole was unlawfully granted

23 November 2022 - 22:33 Erin Bates

The correctional services department is set to tackle the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was unlawfully granted, while Zuma is considering his next step.

Zuma and the acting prisons boss Makgothi Thobakgale have yet to file papers seeking leave to appeal Monday’s decision. They have 15 days from the date it was handed down in which to do so...

