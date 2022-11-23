National

‘Our country is in deep trouble,’ warns Zuma’s foundation after SCA ruling

The former president has tasked his lawyers with drafting an opinion on his legal options in the ‘next few weeks’

BL Premium
23 November 2022 - 07:32 Erin Bates

“Our country is in deep and serious trouble,” former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Zuma is seeking a legal opinion on his options over the “next few weeks” after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said on Monday he must go back to jail...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.