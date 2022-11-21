National

Jacob Zuma unlikely to see prison cell soon

Former president expected to appeal all the way after court finds his medical parole unlawful

21 November 2022 - 11:02 Erin Bates
UPDATED 21 November 2022 - 22:40

Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole last year was unlawful and the former president must return to Estcourt Correctional Centre, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Monday.

In a unanimous judgment penned by justice Tati Makgoka, the court found that former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser, who unilaterally released Zuma on medical parole, did not have the power to override the medical parole board’s determination that Zuma could be treated behind bars...

