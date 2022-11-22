News & Fox

Ramaphosa, Mashatile lead ANC race

ANC nominations provide a taste of what is to come in December

22 November 2022 - 14:13
Nominations from ANC structures indicate overwhelming support for President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue for a second term at the helm of the party — and for current treasurer Paul Mashatile as his second-in-command.

ANC electoral commission chair Kgalema Motlanthe announced the nominations on Tuesday, indicating which candidates have received the most nominations from party structures and will appear on the ballot paper at the national conference at Nasrec in December.

Noisy candidates who were widely interviewed in newspapers and on television did not even make the threshold to appear on the ballot paper — these include presidential hopefuls Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and former president Jacob Zuma, who put up his hand for the position of chair. 

The nominations provide a taste of the mood in the ANC ahead of the conference, but receiving the most nominations now does not necessarily indicate victory; there is still room for negotiating at the gathering itself.

However, when it comes to the position of president and deputy president, delegates are likely to stick to their top picks: Ramaphosa and Mashatile.

Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations to Zweli Mkhize’s 916. Mashatile, with 1,791 nominations, leads a three-horse race for the deputy presidency, with justice minister Ronald Lamola getting 427 nominations and Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane 397.

Current ANC chair Gwede Mantashe has been trumped in terms of nominations by Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha, indicating that Mantashe may have to put in some work should he wish to return to the ANC’s top six.

The post of secretary-general looks set to go to former KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who got the most nominations, followed by the Eastern Cape’s Phumulo Masualle, who is openly hostile to Ramaphosa.

Bejani Chauke, who was a special adviser to Ramaphosa but who the Financial Mail understands has resigned, is leading the treasurer-general race. He is up against current spokesperson Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni ANC chair Mzwandile Masina.

Controversial former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane got the most nominations for the position of deputy secretary-general; she is up against Fébé Potgieter, the ANC general manager based at Luthuli House. 

Candidates can be nominated from the floor at the conference, but they have to get an endorsement from 25% of the delegates present to feature on the ballot paper.

ANC structures are currently nominating leaders to fill the 80 posts on the ANC’s national executive committee. A list of 200 nominees will be released by Motlanthe once this process has concluded.

ALEXANDER PARKER: The next leader of the ANC has another faction to worry about — the opposition

It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC KZN’s endorsing Phumulo Masualle is divisive move, Oscar Mabuyane says

The Eastern Cape premier insists his province ‘will not be voting cows’ at the ANC elective conference
National
23 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Mashatile emerges as strong frontrunner for ANC deputy

Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
Politics
1 day ago
