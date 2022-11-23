JUSTICE MALALA: ANC Handicap now a one-horse race

The retailer is banking on a multibillion-rand push into the local homeware market, even as endless power cuts dim South Africa’s overall appeal
Government on all levels is ready to rake in taxes but unwilling or unable to provide services
Medical negligence claims have rocketed, making the health department responsible for R120bn in payouts
The government is investing in monitoring lead levels in paint, but experts and industry groups say that there’s no plan for dealing with offenders
Ukraine has some of the most sophisticated cocktail bars in the world. Before the Russian invasion, they were starting to gain recognition beyond the country’s borders. Now, amid war, it is a mark of ...
The noise and the fury around the ANC leadership race is receding, if only just a bit. Things are becoming clearer. Patterns are emerging. It’s becoming easier to identify who is sprinting ahead to win the top six positions — and who will be embarrassed come December 16.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, unless something catastrophic happens, will win hands down, as my colleague Natasha Marrian informed FM readers (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/state-of-play/2022-11-03-natasha-marrian-why-ramaphosa-is-going-to-wipe-the-floor-with-zweli-mkhize/) weeks ago. His challenger, Zweli Mkhize, is addressing every single crowd he can muster, but he still has the support of only the KwaZulu-Natal branches of the party. Ramaphosa has six provincial structures supporting him. Even if Mkhize receives support from the Free State and the Western Cape — the two outstanding provinces — he is still not assured of victory...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JUSTICE MALALA: ANC Handicap now a one-horse race
Cyril leads into the final straight — the others are headed for the knacker’s yard, or even jail
The noise and the fury around the ANC leadership race is receding, if only just a bit. Things are becoming clearer. Patterns are emerging. It’s becoming easier to identify who is sprinting ahead to win the top six positions — and who will be embarrassed come December 16.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, unless something catastrophic happens, will win hands down, as my colleague Natasha Marrian informed FM readers (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/state-of-play/2022-11-03-natasha-marrian-why-ramaphosa-is-going-to-wipe-the-floor-with-zweli-mkhize/) weeks ago. His challenger, Zweli Mkhize, is addressing every single crowd he can muster, but he still has the support of only the KwaZulu-Natal branches of the party. Ramaphosa has six provincial structures supporting him. Even if Mkhize receives support from the Free State and the Western Cape — the two outstanding provinces — he is still not assured of victory...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.