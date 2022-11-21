Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in London on Monday for a state visit that’s the first hosted by King Charles since becoming monarch.
Ramaphosa was greeted by the guard of honour, international relations minister Naledi Pandor and other dignitaries at London Stansted Airport. He then travelled to the Corinthia hotel in London.
The royal invitation was originally extended by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.
First lady Tshepo Motsepe did not accompany Ramaphosa for medical reasons.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will join the prince and princess of Wales, Kate and William, who will escort him to the ceremonial Horse Guards welcoming parade.
The king and queen consort will meet him at the Royal Pavilion, and then head to Buckingham Palace. He will also tour Westminster Abbey, where he will honour the Unknown Warrior and later address MPs in a joint sitting at parliament.
Later on Tuesday, he will attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, where he is expected to give a toast to the king.
Pandor told the media the visit symbolised the strength of the relationship between the two countries.
“We were really thrilled and honoured when His Majesty indicated he wished the visit to proceed. The original invitation came from Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III said he wanted SA to visit, and we were really excited that we are the first country to be invited to a state visit.”
Ramaphosa in London for state visit hosted by King Charles
