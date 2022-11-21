Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers flags 50% drop in interim earnings amid global downturn

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 20:42 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers expects to report a more than 50% drop in earnings for the six months to end-September due to a global economic downturn — characterised by high inflation and interest rates — leading to reduced activity in e-commerce. 

On Monday, the group said it expects to report core headline earnings per share of 228c-257c, which is up to 61.7% lower than the previous comparable period. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.