Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Mashatile emerges as strong frontrunner for ANC deputy

Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 05:00 Sam Mkokeli

Portraits of Chief Albert Luthuli and Nelson Mandela occupy pride of place in Paul Mashatile’s office at the ANC headquarters.

The photos, by design or default, tell a story about Mashatile's own ambitions or prospects as one of the ruling party's prominent leaders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.