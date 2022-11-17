Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
The president is expected to address MPs at a joint sitting at parliament
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The world's longest-ruling leader staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year rule
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score in second half in the Group A clash
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
Contestation for leadership positions in the ANC at its upcoming national conference in December is crowded by young people taking on former freedom fighters who have led the governing party for almost three decades since democracy, says Ronald Lamola.
The 38-year-old justice minister is one of those youthful figures fighting for senior positions at the elective conference. He is up for deputy president...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
New crop of leaders takes on ANC veterans
Justice minister Ronald Lamola wants younger leaders to emerge at the ANC’s national conference
Contestation for leadership positions in the ANC at its upcoming national conference in December is crowded by young people taking on former freedom fighters who have led the governing party for almost three decades since democracy, says Ronald Lamola.
The 38-year-old justice minister is one of those youthful figures fighting for senior positions at the elective conference. He is up for deputy president...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.