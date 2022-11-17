Politics

New crop of leaders takes on ANC veterans

Justice minister Ronald Lamola wants younger leaders to emerge at the ANC’s national conference

17 November 2022 - 19:59 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee
UPDATED 21 November 2022 - 14:13

Contestation for leadership positions in the ANC at its upcoming national conference in December is crowded by young people taking on former freedom fighters who have led the governing party for almost three decades since democracy, says Ronald Lamola. 

The 38-year-old justice minister is one of those youthful figures fighting for senior positions at the elective conference. He is up for deputy president...

