The independent panel considering whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be impeached over the Phala Phala saga has been granted a two-week extension, making it unlikely that the matter will progress ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.
Parliament announced on Wednesday that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had acceded to a request for an extension from the panel led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo...
Ramaphosa dodges impeachment scrutiny — for now
Panel considering impeachment over the Phala Phala gets extension until a day before MPs are set to go on recess
