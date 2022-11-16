×

National

Ramaphosa dodges impeachment scrutiny — for now

Panel considering impeachment over the Phala Phala gets extension until a day before MPs are set to go on recess

16 November 2022 - 12:18 Erin Bates
UPDATED 16 November 2022 - 23:00

The independent panel considering whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be impeached over the Phala Phala saga has been granted a two-week extension, making it unlikely that the matter will progress ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

Parliament announced on Wednesday that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had acceded to a request for an extension from the panel led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo...

