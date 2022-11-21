Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
SA’s approach to energy generation is as out of sync with evolving global norms
The Eastern Cape premier insists his province ‘will not be voting cows’ at the ANC elective conference
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Technology company to fund buyback of just over 125.5-million shares with cash reserves
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ben Hodges admits Bremerhaven and Hamburg are the most important seaports on which the alliance depends
Coach Nienaber says he is happy to have players from the SA A team in the mix
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
Former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail to complete his prison term for contempt of an apex court order, the appeals court has found.
A full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled against acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale and Zuma, who filed an appeal against a December 2021 decision of the High Court...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, appeal court rules
The court has affirmed a High Court order finding Arthur Fraser's decision to grant the former president medical parole was unlawful
Former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail to complete his prison term for contempt of an apex court order, the appeals court has found.
A full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled against acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale and Zuma, who filed an appeal against a December 2021 decision of the High Court...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.