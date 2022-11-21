National

Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, appeal court rules

The court has affirmed a High Court order finding Arthur Fraser's decision to grant the former president medical parole was unlawful

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 11:02 Erin Bates

Former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail to complete his prison term for contempt of an apex court order, the appeals court has found.

A full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled against acting national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale and Zuma, who filed an appeal against a December 2021 decision of the High Court...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.