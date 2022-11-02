×

National

Mzwandile Masina pulls out of Ekurhuleni mayoral race

Withdrawal of former mayor paves the way for election of EFF candidate Nkululeko Dunga after the ousting of DA’s Tania Campbell

02 November 2022 - 15:45 Kgothatso Madisa
Mzwandile Masina pulled out of the mayoral race. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO/FILE PHOTO
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the race to lead the metro’s council, paving the way for the appointment of the EFFs Nkululeko Dunga. 

The City of Ekurhuleni is on Wednesday expected to elect a replacement for the DA’s Tania Campbell, who was removed after losing a confidence vote last week. 

Masina’s withdrawal follows a lengthy meeting between EFF and ANC provincial and regional leaders where it was apparently agreed that ANC councillors would support Dunga.

Masina told TimesLIVE on the sidelines that he will not be standing as a mayoral candidate. 

“No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term,” Masina told TimesLIVE. “When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement.” 

Campbell is expected to stand as the DA candidate but is unlikely to get support from ActionSA, which is expected to field its own candidate. 

The EFF is expected to govern with the ANC in the metro, handing some MMC positions to ANC councillors should Dunga be elected. 

The ANC-EFF bloc, which also has the support of seven minority parties, has more than 130 votes, while the DA-led coalition has 93 councillors. 

