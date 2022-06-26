National Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi elected ANC provincial chair Lesufi’s election improves Ronald Lamola’s ambitions of becoming ANC deputy president B L Premium

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s ambitions of becoming ANC deputy president received a shot in the arm after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was elected ANC provincial chair, beating his rival Lebogang Maile with 574 votes to 543.

Lesufi is likely to become the next Gauteng premier and take charge of SA’s economic powerhouse, which contributes about 35% to GDP. ..