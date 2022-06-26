Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi elected ANC provincial chair
Lesufi’s election improves Ronald Lamola’s ambitions of becoming ANC deputy president
26 June 2022 - 20:41
UPDATED 27 June 2022 - 07:59
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s ambitions of becoming ANC deputy president received a shot in the arm after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was elected ANC provincial chair, beating his rival Lebogang Maile with 574 votes to 543.
Lesufi is likely to become the next Gauteng premier and take charge of SA’s economic powerhouse, which contributes about 35% to GDP. ..
