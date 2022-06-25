National ANC Gauteng conference hangs in balance following court challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign will be decided by the support of the provinces at the party’s national conference in December B L Premium

The ANC Gauteng provincial conference has been left in limbo after a disgruntled member approached the high court in Johannesburg seeking an interdict to halt proceedings.

According to court documents seen by Business Day, the matter was scheduled to be heard at 6.30pm on Saturday...