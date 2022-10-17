×

National

Eskom must ‘rekindle’ morale and image, says new chair Mpho Makwana

Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 05:08 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

After two weeks on the job, new Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is confident that “with discipline”, the limping power utility can be turned around. However, he said it is not just Eskom’s operational performance that needs to be fixed but also its image.

“Our job is to focus on the technical, commercial and financial aspects of the business, to get the organisation back on its feet again and restore its reputation,” Makwana told Business Day in an interview at Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices in Johannesburg...

