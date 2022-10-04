Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
It would be inappropriate to diminish the significance of the appointment of new nonexecutive directors to the board of Eskom. Equally, it would be naive to underestimate the odds they face to succeed in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory as one of the top state-owned suppliers of cheap electricity in the world...
JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given support, space and time to do its thankless job
Like Transnet, Metrorail and Telkom, Eskom remains the target of criminal syndicates that steal and trade on its infrastructure
