JPMorgan buys $5bn mortgage warehouse portfolio from New York bank

Shares of New York Community Bancorp rose nearly 5% on news of the deal

15 May 2024 - 14:02
by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant
Picture: 123RF/nicedream

Bengaluru — Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) rose nearly 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the lender agreed to sell a portfolio of about $5bn in mortgage warehouse loans to JPMorgan Chase.

The deal with the largest US bank by assets, announced late on Tuesday, will bolster liquidity at NYCB, which is planning to invest the proceeds from the sale in cash and securities.

Earlier in May, the embattled bank laid out a turnaround plan to return to profitability over the next two years and vowed to shrink its balance sheet by reducing non-core assets.

“The loan sale is exactly what the new management team discussed on the first-quarter earnings call, which is an important first step (of many) for management to restore credibility as the team looks to improve profitability,” analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

Warehouse loans, given to lenders that use the capital to provide mortgages, accounted for 6%, or $5.2bn, of the total loans worth $82.3bn at NYCB, as of March 31.

NYCB has pledged to cut exposure to the commercial real estate (CRE) sector, its core business, which has been roiled by higher borrowing costs and lower occupancy, to about $30bn from nearly $47bn at the end of March.

Analysts and investors expect it will have to lure buyers for its loans with steep discounts, and diversify its revenue as it races to shore up its finances.

Brokerage Raymond James reiterated its “underperform” rating on the stock after the loan sale.

“Aggressive underwriting for multi-family and CRE loans will take an extended period to resolve, and that the risks increase should rates continue to rise,” the brokerage wrote in a note.

A stock rout since January wiped billions off NYCB’s market value, roughly a year after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank ignited widespread concerns over the health of the sector.

NYCB’s stock was last trading at $4.07 before the bell on Wednesday. It is down about 62% so far this year.

The lender received a $1bn lifeline in March from an investor consortium led by former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital.

NYCB said it expects the sale to close in the third quarter. It did not disclose the deal value of the sale.

Reuters

Nonbank mortgages a risk to financial stability, says Janet Yellen

US treasury secretary says failures of nonbanks could harm borrowers and leave the federal government to take on servicing obligations
World
2 days ago

Fed stands pat on rates as it remains wary of inflation

Chair Jerome Powell says it is likely to take longer than previously expected for officials to gain the confidence needed to start cutting
World
1 week ago

US economy slows in first quarter while inflation picks up

Domestic demand remains firm, suggesting the Fed is unlikely to cut rates before September
World
2 weeks ago

Surprising rise in US retail sales point to solid economy

The report from the commerce department bolsters expectations that the Fed could delay cutting interest rates until September
World
4 weeks ago

Fed minutes show rate cuts pencilled in despite inflation concerns

March meeting projected cuts of 75 bps in 2024, ahead of Wednesday’s hotter-than-expected CPI print
World
1 month ago
