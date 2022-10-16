MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS

Investors will be watching the corporate earnings season in the US for clues on how the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have affected profits
ESG considerations are becoming important for asset owners, banks and fund managers
Department’s annual report has an impairment due to the long-outstanding balances
The corrected state capture inquiry report recommends that law enforcement investigate Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption
Fertiliser multinationals, private equity firms and trading companies have acquired more than 50 local dealers of chemicals worth over $1bn in the past four years
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
News agency cited the ministry as saying 15 others were wounded in the shooting on Saturday, in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine
Fifa prohibits the firing of tear gas in a sports arena, but police said they had to use it for the safety of officers and spectators
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
Last week I made the point that SA is in much better shape than in 2013, when the “taper tantrum” tore through some vulnerable emerging markets. But after the still red-hot inflation print from the US last Thursday, anyone waiting for a US Federal Reserve pivot to start easing the pressure of rising interest rates would be better advised waiting for an ANC government to cut the ribbon on some newly built infrastructure projects — other than a flush toilet.
That is thanks largely to commodity prices supporting our positive trade balance, which could be even better if not for Transnet’s confidence-shattering incompetence. And the strength of our fiercely independent Reserve Bank...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS
The Transnet strike must stop, otherwise this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back
Last week I made the point that SA is in much better shape than in 2013, when the “taper tantrum” tore through some vulnerable emerging markets. But after the still red-hot inflation print from the US last Thursday, anyone waiting for a US Federal Reserve pivot to start easing the pressure of rising interest rates would be better advised waiting for an ANC government to cut the ribbon on some newly built infrastructure projects — other than a flush toilet.
That is thanks largely to commodity prices supporting our positive trade balance, which could be even better if not for Transnet’s confidence-shattering incompetence. And the strength of our fiercely independent Reserve Bank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.