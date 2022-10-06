Mathabatha axes three in Limpopo cabinet reshuffle

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha axed three MECs from his executive council in a wide-ranging reshuffle on Thursday.
The long-awaited reshuffle comes months after his overwhelming re-election as ANC chair in the province.
Social development MEC Dickson Masemola, who stood against Mathabatha, has been axed from the executive, along with education and sport MECs Polly Boshielo and Thandi Moraka.
Mathabatha kept treasury and agriculture MEC’s Charlie Sekwati and Nandi Ndalani in his team in spite of objections from most of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) members.
Party leaders in the province, who declined to be named, say the reshuffle was meant to further isolate those who dared challenge Mathabatha and his collective at the conference.
Mathabatha’s decision to keep Sekwati and Ndalani is expected to cause ructions in the party’s provincial leadership.
ANC Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani made a comeback as transport and community safety MEC.
Radzilani was removed as Vhembe district municipality mayor after being implicated in alleged VBS Mutual Bank looting.
She was welcomed back into the PEC in 2020 after the national executive committee said she could continue in her role after stepping aside in 2018. She has not been criminally charged.
The party’s treasurer in the province, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, and deputy provincial secretary Basikopo Makamu were included in the reconfigured executive.
Sibanda-Kekana replaces Moraka as sports, arts and culture MEC. Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya replaces Boshielo as education MEC. Makamu has been appointed human settlements and traditional affairs MEC.
Other MECs include Rodgers Monama, who was appointed economic development, environment and tourism MEC, and Nkakareng Rakgoale, who got the public works, roads and infrastructure portfolio.
Thabo Mokone was appointed to the agriculture and rural development portfolio, Nandi Ndalani moved to social development, and Phophi Ramathuba retained health.
The new MECs will be sworn in on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Stan Mathabatha set to reshuffle Limpopo executive body
