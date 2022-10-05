×

Politics

Eastern Cape ruling may raise questions over ANC leadership race

High court sets aside decisions taken at the February and March branch meetings of the Dr WB Rubusana region

05 October 2022 - 19:43 Thando Maeko, Erin Bates, Hajra Omarjee, Mary Papayya and Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 05 October 2022 - 22:45

The elective conference of the ANC’s third-largest voting bloc — the Eastern Cape — has been called into question after a court order on Tuesday invalidated the meetings of almost 40 branches in the Dr WB Rubusana region of Buffalo City as “unconstitutional and unlawful”.

The ruling could have implications for the outcome of the province’s elective conference, particularly the legitimacy of ANC provincial chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane’s leadership in the province, as well as its support for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election bid as party leader at the elective conference in December...

