Politics

Mashaba blames DA leaders for Phalatse’s ousting as Joburg mayor

Party calls Friday meeting that ousted Phalatse a ‘kangaroo council sitting’, and says it intends launching legal action

02 October 2022 - 17:35 Hajra Omarjee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has blamed the DA leadership for Mpho Phalatse’s ousting as Joburg mayor.        

While the ANC and DA won the lion’s shares of the vote in Joburg in the 2021 municipal poll, ActionSA emerged as kingmaker by using its 16% of the vote to help install DA candidate Phalatse as mayor last year...

