Ace Magashule ready to stand for ANC ‘today, tomorrow and any other day’

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
The tax base is doing just fine as long — as the country avoids a basic income grant
Bookings for the route are live and flights start on October 26. The domestic airline will also increase its frequency between Johannesburg and Cape Town
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple fear increased costs for their handsets if they are compelled to include NavIC, a regional navigation satellite system
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
“Once I am nominated ... nobody can stop me.”
There are the words of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who said he will be nominated and elected during the party’s 55th national elective conference in December.
Magashule was addressing media outside the Bloemfontein high court at the weekend. He said despite his suspension, the ANC “is the movement of the people” and he will “be there”.
“I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle. It’s not a monopoly of any individual. The ANC is the movement of the people. I’m there, my brother. I will be there today and tomorrow and any other day.”
Magashule joins a growing list of candidates running in the ANC’s 2022 presidential race, including the following people:
Magashule was suspended by the governing party in 2021 after his refusal to willingly step aside following corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.
He said the corruption case he was facing was a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December.
The case has been postponed to January 20 2023.
“They keep postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill the ANC. I am saying to members of the ANC throughout the country, do not allow the ANC to be killed,” said Magashule.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said last week that those affected by the step-aside rule would not be eligible to contest any position, even if the party’s national conference in December repealed the rule.
Mabe said should such a decision be taken, it would only be effective after the conference.
He said resolutions of the conference were not retrospective, and if the step-aside rule were repealed, it would take effect in the next conference.
“If you take a resolution in a conference, its application only happens in the next conference. If you resolve we are discarding the step-aside rule because either we believe it is not being implemented consistently or whatever view might hold, it means the application of that resolution will only be at the next national conference because we resolved on step aside at the 54th national conference.
“When did we apply it? As soon as we left the conference — because if we applied it at the conference, it meant we would have had to call any cadre who was in court at the time and ask them to step aside. We didn’t do that because we apply resolutions afterwards.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ace Magashule ready to stand for ANC ‘today, tomorrow and any other day’
The suspended ANC secretary-general says the corruption case he is facing is a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December
“Once I am nominated ... nobody can stop me.”
There are the words of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who said he will be nominated and elected during the party’s 55th national elective conference in December.
Magashule was addressing media outside the Bloemfontein high court at the weekend. He said despite his suspension, the ANC “is the movement of the people” and he will “be there”.
“I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle. It’s not a monopoly of any individual. The ANC is the movement of the people. I’m there, my brother. I will be there today and tomorrow and any other day.”
Magashule joins a growing list of candidates running in the ANC’s 2022 presidential race, including the following people:
Magashule was suspended by the governing party in 2021 after his refusal to willingly step aside following corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.
He said the corruption case he was facing was a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December.
The case has been postponed to January 20 2023.
“They keep postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill the ANC. I am saying to members of the ANC throughout the country, do not allow the ANC to be killed,” said Magashule.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said last week that those affected by the step-aside rule would not be eligible to contest any position, even if the party’s national conference in December repealed the rule.
Mabe said should such a decision be taken, it would only be effective after the conference.
He said resolutions of the conference were not retrospective, and if the step-aside rule were repealed, it would take effect in the next conference.
“If you take a resolution in a conference, its application only happens in the next conference. If you resolve we are discarding the step-aside rule because either we believe it is not being implemented consistently or whatever view might hold, it means the application of that resolution will only be at the next national conference because we resolved on step aside at the 54th national conference.
“When did we apply it? As soon as we left the conference — because if we applied it at the conference, it meant we would have had to call any cadre who was in court at the time and ask them to step aside. We didn’t do that because we apply resolutions afterwards.”
TimesLIVE
ANTHONY BUTLER: Expressions of support for Cyril Ramaphosa may or may not herald a second term
Zweli Mkhize launches campaign for ANC presidency with call for party unity
Ramokgopa hints at a restructured ANC leadership with more women at helm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
What Dlamini-Zuma’s grand entry to presidential race means
ANC sets rules for party leadership contest
Some ANC leaders ‘riled’ by Mashatile’s multiple positions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.