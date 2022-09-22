Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
The SA National Editors' Forum says the reporter was forced to leave her home this week due to threats of violence by people in KwaNokuthula township
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
The deal will strengthen its footprint and give it greater access to the lucrative US logistics market
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
Power companies ask junta for help in importing liquefied natural gas
New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup last week after a controversial time-wasting decision
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
The run-up to the ANC elective conference in December isn’t following familiar plotlines. In the Thabo Mbeki period, we had endless scheming and backroom deals. In 2007, Jacob Zuma brought zero-sum slate politics to the ANC, his faction sweeping aside the entire Mbeki top six at Polokwane.
In 2012, Kgalema Motlanthe’s phantom pregnancy delivered Cyril Ramaphosa as a surprise baby deputy president. The 2017, Nasrec “billionrand election” elevated Ramaphosa to the presidency, but surrounded him with dubious characters such as secretary-general Ace Magashule and deputy president David Mabuza...
ANTHONY BUTLER: Expressions of support for Cyril Ramaphosa may or may not herald a second term
The overall pattern of results is tantalisingly difficult to predict
