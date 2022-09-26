×

National

‘Retired leaders have a responsibility to assist’: Mantashe hits back at Mbeki

Former heads who are quick to criticise their successors and predecessors are projecting their own space as clean, minister says

26 September 2022 - 11:09
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has explained the kind of leadership he expects from former presidents. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has explained the kind of leadership he expects from former presidents. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has expressed concern about former president Thabo Mbeki’s comments that the country is suffering from a leadership challenge.

Mbeki engaged with students and diplomats at the University of SA (Unisa) in Pretoria last week. He pointed a finger at political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis. 

The former president suggested Eskom’s leadership, comprising “politicians and accountants”, should be re-evaluated.

“The major challenge we are facing in is the challenge of leadership,” he said.

“We need to look at the leadership at Eskom.”

During a signing ceremony for three new wind energy projects, Mantashe said retired leaders such as Mbeki have a responsibility to assist those who are in power. He said former leaders who were quick to criticise their successors and predecessors were projecting their own space as clean.

“The worst thing you can do as a leader is to criticise your predecessor and successor. The problem with comparing yourself with a predecessor or successor is that you appear to project your own space as clean — and everybody else as not clean,” Mantashe said.

“I get worried when leaders speak about a leadership void and deficit because leadership that is retired has a responsibility to assist those who are still in leadership.”

Mantashe said he expected former presidents to assist the current leader to grapple with issues. “But if they take the podium and say, 'He is useless, he’s a disaster,' then I switch off my radio. Because it is an easy way out. It doesn’t talk to the problems we are confronted with.”

Mantashe said the Eskom board needs to accept its shortcomings and not see it as an insult when issues raised by the public. 

“If when we see the shortcomings they think it is an insult, we are in trouble. But if they accept their shortcomings and they are prepared to engage people to close the shortcomings, we are better off.”

TimesLIVE

MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all

The power crisis is not about belief: it is about science
Opinion
21 hours ago

Mantashe has little chance of reversing court decision on tailings, lawyers say

Reversal of seminal 2007 judgment would unravel the entire industry of processing and re-treating old tailings dumps that has developed on the basis ...
National
4 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Expressions of support for Cyril Ramaphosa may or may not herald a second term

The overall pattern of results is tantalisingly difficult to predict
Opinion
3 days ago
