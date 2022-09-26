‘Retired leaders have a responsibility to assist’: Mantashe hits back at Mbeki

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
The tax base is doing just fine as long — as the country avoids a basic income grant
Bookings for the route are live and flights start on October 26. The domestic airline will also increase its frequency between Johannesburg and Cape Town
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple fear increased costs for their handsets if they are compelled to include NavIC, a regional navigation satellite system
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has expressed concern about former president Thabo Mbeki’s comments that the country is suffering from a leadership challenge.
Mbeki engaged with students and diplomats at the University of SA (Unisa) in Pretoria last week. He pointed a finger at political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis.
The former president suggested Eskom’s leadership, comprising “politicians and accountants”, should be re-evaluated.
“The major challenge we are facing in is the challenge of leadership,” he said.
“We need to look at the leadership at Eskom.”
During a signing ceremony for three new wind energy projects, Mantashe said retired leaders such as Mbeki have a responsibility to assist those who are in power. He said former leaders who were quick to criticise their successors and predecessors were projecting their own space as clean.
“The worst thing you can do as a leader is to criticise your predecessor and successor. The problem with comparing yourself with a predecessor or successor is that you appear to project your own space as clean — and everybody else as not clean,” Mantashe said.
“I get worried when leaders speak about a leadership void and deficit because leadership that is retired has a responsibility to assist those who are still in leadership.”
Mantashe said he expected former presidents to assist the current leader to grapple with issues. “But if they take the podium and say, 'He is useless, he’s a disaster,' then I switch off my radio. Because it is an easy way out. It doesn’t talk to the problems we are confronted with.”
Mantashe said the Eskom board needs to accept its shortcomings and not see it as an insult when issues raised by the public.
“If when we see the shortcomings they think it is an insult, we are in trouble. But if they accept their shortcomings and they are prepared to engage people to close the shortcomings, we are better off.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Retired leaders have a responsibility to assist’: Mantashe hits back at Mbeki
Former heads who are quick to criticise their successors and predecessors are projecting their own space as clean, minister says
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has expressed concern about former president Thabo Mbeki’s comments that the country is suffering from a leadership challenge.
Mbeki engaged with students and diplomats at the University of SA (Unisa) in Pretoria last week. He pointed a finger at political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis.
The former president suggested Eskom’s leadership, comprising “politicians and accountants”, should be re-evaluated.
“The major challenge we are facing in is the challenge of leadership,” he said.
“We need to look at the leadership at Eskom.”
During a signing ceremony for three new wind energy projects, Mantashe said retired leaders such as Mbeki have a responsibility to assist those who are in power. He said former leaders who were quick to criticise their successors and predecessors were projecting their own space as clean.
“The worst thing you can do as a leader is to criticise your predecessor and successor. The problem with comparing yourself with a predecessor or successor is that you appear to project your own space as clean — and everybody else as not clean,” Mantashe said.
“I get worried when leaders speak about a leadership void and deficit because leadership that is retired has a responsibility to assist those who are still in leadership.”
Mantashe said he expected former presidents to assist the current leader to grapple with issues. “But if they take the podium and say, 'He is useless, he’s a disaster,' then I switch off my radio. Because it is an easy way out. It doesn’t talk to the problems we are confronted with.”
Mantashe said the Eskom board needs to accept its shortcomings and not see it as an insult when issues raised by the public.
“If when we see the shortcomings they think it is an insult, we are in trouble. But if they accept their shortcomings and they are prepared to engage people to close the shortcomings, we are better off.”
TimesLIVE
MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all
Mantashe has little chance of reversing court decision on tailings, lawyers say
ANTHONY BUTLER: Expressions of support for Cyril Ramaphosa may or may not herald a second term
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all
Thabo Mbeki takes aim at Eskom’s leadership
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.