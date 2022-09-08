×

Politics

Some ANC leaders ‘riled’ by Mashatile’s multiple positions

His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president

08 September 2022 - 19:29 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

The ANC’s top brass is set to meet on Friday to decide who will run the party’s machinery and how the nomination process will unfold before an internal leadership election set down for December 16. 

Concern about ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile holding three of the top six positions before the December conference is again expected to be placed on the table when the national executive committee  (NEC) meets...

