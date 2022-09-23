×

National

Enoch Godongwana will not be prosecuted in harassment case

The director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga‚ Nkebe Kanyane‚ has declined to prosecute the finance minister

23 September 2022 - 18:57 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The decision relates to a case of alleged sexual assault opened against the minister by a complainant on August 11 at Skukuza police station.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on August 9 at a hotel in Skukuza‚ said Monica Nyuswa‚ National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature‚” said Nyuswa.

The NPA said it remained steadfast in vigorously prosecuting sexual offence cases and gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE

No decision yet on prosecuting Enoch Godongwana, says NPA

Godongwana denies the sexual assault allegation, saying he can prove his wife was in the room and no such assault took place
National
3 weeks ago
