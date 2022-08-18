×

Economy

ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Godongwana says he will step aside if charged

Finance minister says he appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission with regard to allegations of sexual assault

18 August 2022 - 13:29 Thuletho Zwane, Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 18 August 2022 - 22:53

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who is embroiled in sexual assault allegations, says he will step aside if charged with any crime.

“Should the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] go ahead, the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’. Simple. I am a member,” Godongwana told Business Day on the sidelines of an engineering conference on Thursday...

