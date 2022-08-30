No decision yet on prosecuting Enoch Godongwana, says NPA

The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
The director of public prosecutions is still reviewing the docket into sexual harassment allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A masseuse who accused Godongwana of sexual assault at a luxury lodge at the Kruger National Park told police he had started fondling her and “directing her what to do on his body” after his wife left the room to go shopping. He strenuously denies the allegation, saying he can prove his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room and no such assault took place.
Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the processes to be followed for a decision to be made were still unfolding.
“The director of public prosecutions will study the docket and evaluate the information contained in it. No decision has been taken yet.
“We received a docket last week Monday from the police,” said Nyuswa.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said he was aware of the allegations and would wait for the law to take its course.
“Due legal process must run its course without any fear or favour. The president cannot be impulsive in his decision-making. His action must be informed by due legal process,” said Magwenya.
