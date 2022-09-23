LETTER: No quick fix for Eskom — but it can be saved

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 4.03% and 5.37% respectively over the past week
Load-shedding is here to stay for the foreseeable future, but if the struggling SOE introduces a focused programme of preventive maintenance, blackouts will quickly reduce
The deterioration at Eskom has gone too far for any quick fix. Any recovery plan must take this into account, as load-shedding will continue for the foreseeable future.
The normal procedure for single-stream factories is to introduce a focused programme of preventive maintenance for each power station. The maintenance intervals will be more frequent than normal.
Any breakdowns during the maintenance intervals must be treated as such and not used for the standard maintenance programme. To have any hope of success, these two activities have to be separate.
The maintenance downtimes must be communicated to consumers to facilitate their operational planning. The actual breakdowns can now be highlighted and measured. As they reduce and plant availability increases, a view can be taken on increasing the scheduled maintenance intervals.
If Eskom follows this standard procedure, load-shedding should start to noticeably reduce. Of course, the rider to all of this is that Eskom has the technical and management skills required to carry this out.
Of vital importance for Eskom’s survival is the short- and long-term recruitment of technical skills. It must urgently reintroduce training, education, bursaries and scholarships in the various disciplines and levels. This alone will take several years.
For any of the above to succeed, a knowledgeable person must be recruited from outside Eskom to effect the programmes and must have the same standing as the COO. It requires a totally fresh mind with no historical baggage.
The bribery, corruption and sabotage are covered by both criminal and labour legislation. The DA’s proposal of ring-fencing a state of emergency around Eskom must be considered, as it would facilitate both the maintenance programme and offer the required protection for the unlawful elements affecting the ability of Eskom to provide what is the most crucial aspect of SA’s immediate survival.
Peter WaldburgerVia email
LETTER: No quick fix for Eskom — but it can be saved
