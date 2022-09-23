×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No quick fix for Eskom — but it can be saved

Load-shedding is here to stay for the foreseeable future, but if the struggling SOE introduces a focused programme of preventive maintenance, blackouts will quickly reduce

23 September 2022 - 18:04
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The deterioration at Eskom has gone too far for any quick fix. Any recovery plan must take this into account, as load-shedding will continue for the foreseeable future.

The normal procedure for single-stream factories is to introduce a focused programme of preventive maintenance for each power station. The maintenance intervals will be more frequent than normal.

Any breakdowns during the maintenance intervals must be treated as such and not used for the standard maintenance programme. To have any hope of success, these two activities have to be separate.

The maintenance downtimes must be communicated to consumers to facilitate their operational planning. The actual breakdowns can now be highlighted and measured. As they reduce and plant availability increases, a view can be taken on increasing the scheduled maintenance intervals.

If Eskom follows this standard procedure, load-shedding should start to noticeably reduce. Of course, the rider to all of this is that Eskom has the technical and management skills required to carry this out.

Of vital importance for Eskom’s survival is the short- and long-term recruitment of technical skills. It must urgently reintroduce training, education, bursaries and scholarships in the various disciplines and levels. This alone will take several years.

For any of the above to succeed, a knowledgeable person must be recruited from outside Eskom to effect the programmes and must have the same standing as the COO. It requires a totally fresh mind with no historical baggage.

The bribery, corruption and sabotage are covered by both criminal and labour legislation. The DA’s proposal of ring-fencing a state of emergency around Eskom must be considered, as it would facilitate both the maintenance programme and offer the required protection for the unlawful elements affecting the ability of Eskom to provide what is the most crucial aspect of SA’s immediate survival.

Peter Waldburger
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: No will left to build SA infrastructure

There is widening pessimism that as a nation we are technically incompetent and cannot afford the risk of failure
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Causes of energy crisis go back to dawn of New SA

We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Move over, Eskom

Power utility and state have shown they are incapable of powering a country reliably
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Discovery has killed the Vitality goose
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the EFF
Opinion
3.
ANNABEL BISHOP: Why is US inflation higher than ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANTON HARBER: Between the powerless and the mob: ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.