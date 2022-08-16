ANC integrity commission expected to discuss assault claim against Godongwana

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Companies that dived into social media early reaped the rewards and the same will apply to the metaverse, which is going to affect almost every department in every company, in the same way that ...
Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Top US retailer’s revenue rose 8.4% to $152.86bn in second quarter, helped by demand for food and other essentials
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The attempt on the writer’s life is not an isolated incident; those who dared criticise Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats
Crystal Palace player tells of receiving hundreds of abusive messages after Liverpool striker sent off
Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities
The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual assault allegation levelled against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A Kruger National Park masseuse has laid charges against Godongwana for “fondling” her. The incident is alleged to have taken place last week when Godongwana and his wife, Thandiwe, were on holiday at the park.
The minister, who is on the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has denied the allegations.
Integrity commission head George Mashamba said on Tuesday that though the body has not called Godongwana to appear before it, he is expecting the matter to come up at its Wednesday meeting.
“There are always discussions about current developments and issues. Comrades from different parts of the country will tell us what [they are]. I have seen snippets [about the allegations], but beyond that I don’t know, but I think it will crop up tomorrow,” he said.
He added that he could not say what will be decided regarding Godongwana appearing before the commission or how long it will take from a decision being made to the party taking action.
“I can’t pre-empt things. It depends on each case. They have to appear and after that we discuss and take it to the NEC, which will then make a decision,” Mashamba said.
The allegation has caused an uproar in the country, with the ANC Women’s League calling for swift action. Its national task team co-ordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa, urged law enforcement agencies and the ANC to take action.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ANC integrity commission expected to discuss assault claim against Godongwana
Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet
The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual assault allegation levelled against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A Kruger National Park masseuse has laid charges against Godongwana for “fondling” her. The incident is alleged to have taken place last week when Godongwana and his wife, Thandiwe, were on holiday at the park.
The minister, who is on the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has denied the allegations.
Integrity commission head George Mashamba said on Tuesday that though the body has not called Godongwana to appear before it, he is expecting the matter to come up at its Wednesday meeting.
“There are always discussions about current developments and issues. Comrades from different parts of the country will tell us what [they are]. I have seen snippets [about the allegations], but beyond that I don’t know, but I think it will crop up tomorrow,” he said.
He added that he could not say what will be decided regarding Godongwana appearing before the commission or how long it will take from a decision being made to the party taking action.
“I can’t pre-empt things. It depends on each case. They have to appear and after that we discuss and take it to the NEC, which will then make a decision,” Mashamba said.
The allegation has caused an uproar in the country, with the ANC Women’s League calling for swift action. Its national task team co-ordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa, urged law enforcement agencies and the ANC to take action.
TimesLIVE
Enoch Godongwana denies sexual assault claims
Basic income grant is now up to Enoch Godongwana, Lindiwe Sisulu says
Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage talks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Over half of municipalities are bankrupt or insolvent
Greylisting would turn SA into a financial pariah, warns Sim Tshabalala
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.