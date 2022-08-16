×

National

ANC integrity commission expected to discuss assault claim against Godongwana

Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet

16 August 2022 - 18:05
Finance minister and ANC NEC member Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual assault allegation levelled against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

A Kruger National Park masseuse has laid charges against Godongwana for “fondling” her. The incident is alleged to have taken place last week when Godongwana and his wife, Thandiwe, were on holiday at the park.

The minister, who is on the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has denied the allegations.

Integrity commission head George Mashamba said on Tuesday that though the body has not called Godongwana to appear before it, he is expecting the matter to come up at its Wednesday meeting.

“There are always discussions about current developments and issues. Comrades from different parts of the country will tell us what [they are]. I have seen snippets [about the allegations], but beyond that I don’t know, but I think it will crop up tomorrow,” he said.

He added that he could not say what will be decided regarding Godongwana appearing before the commission or how long it will take from a decision being made to the party taking action.

“I can’t pre-empt things. It depends on each case. They have to appear and after that we discuss and take it to the NEC, which will then make a decision,” Mashamba said.

The allegation has caused an uproar in the country, with the ANC Women’s League calling for swift action. Its national task team co-ordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa, urged law enforcement agencies and the ANC to take action.

Enoch Godongwana denies sexual assault claims

Employee at Kruger National Park opened a case at Skukuza police station
National
1 day ago

Basic income grant is now up to Enoch Godongwana, Lindiwe Sisulu says

Godongwana says the government can afford to introduce a basic income grant, but it will have to cut a number of social spending issues to fund it
National
2 weeks ago

Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage talks

Finance minister says he has taken an interest in the negotiations since staff wage bill accounts for the biggest share of government spending
National
2 weeks ago
