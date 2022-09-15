×

National

Mining industry sets R50m target for Jagersfontein relief

The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage

15 September 2022 - 12:09 Staff Writer
Sylvia Moahlodi salvages family belongings after their house was damaged by the mudslide from the Jagersfontein mine dam on Sunday morning. Picture: THULANI MBELE.
The Minerals Council SA has launched an internal emergency relief fund for its members to contribute towards urgent humanitarian assistance at Jagersfontein, the cleanup of the affected area and reconstruction of infrastructure.

The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in one death, two people still in hospital and injuries to nearly 100 people, as well as damage to 35 dwellings and extensive infrastructural damage.

The council said its president, Nolitha Fakude; CEO Roger Baxter and senior executives had been in regular engagement with mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, chief inspector of mines David Msiza and department director-general Jacob Mbele.

While the owners of the Jagersfontein assets are not Minerals Council members, the council said, it sent a senior technical team to the site on Monday to assess the damage. Fakude also visited the site on Tuesday with Mantashe.

“Based on our assessment of the situation, we believe urgent steps must be implemented to provide emergency assistance, including contributing funds to provide food aid and shelter, to assist in the cleanup and contribute to some rebuilding for those affected by the disaster,” she said.

The Minerals Council SA has set a target of R50m for the Jagersfontein relief fund, requesting contributions from its member companies and associations.

TimesLIVE

