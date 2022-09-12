×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall collapse

The Free State government says power is down, water supply has been disrupted and phone lines have been disturbed in the area

12 September 2022 - 10:14 Phathu Luvhengo
The aftermath of the mudslide in Jagersfontein caused by the tailings dam from the mine bursting. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The aftermath of the mudslide in Jagersfontein caused by the tailings dam from the mine bursting. Picture: SUPPLIED.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the mining town of Jagersfontein in Free State on Monday, after the collapse of a dam wall that left one person dead, scores injured, more than 200 displaced and a few people unaccounted for. 

“The president’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident at Jagersfontein on Sunday,” read a statement from Ramaphosa’s office.

It is understood more than two dozen people were injured, with varying injuries reported. 

Some are said to have suffered hypothermia while others sustained broken limbs. 

“The president wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The president appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.”

DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau said on Sunday that members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years. She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.

“On its establishment, members of the community have complained for years about the risk associated with the proximity of the dam to people’s residences,” she said.

Homes located a few metres from the dam were washed away.

“Community members have been in engagement with the local mining authority, with the Kopanong local municipality and the provincial government, but nobody was able to get a clear response” she said.

Khakhau said it was difficult for emergency workers to reach the scene. 

On Monday, the Free State provincial government said power was down, water supply had been disrupted and telecommunication lines had been disturbed in the area. 

Water tankers were brought into the area and displaced residents had been moved to hotels in Bloemfontein. 

TimesLIVE

Up to five feared dead in Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the owner of the burst dam will be held responsible for compensation
National
19 hours ago

Auditor-general highlights slow government response to KZN floods

Tsakani Maluleke’s report reveals shortcomings in the use of public funds
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists ponder meaning of huge whirlpool off ...
National
2.
Eskom ramps up load-shedding to Stage 4 while ...
National
3.
High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by ...
National
4.
Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as ...
National
5.
ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker ...
National

Related Articles

Resettlement of KZN flood victims to be completed by year-end

National

SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit SA within a month

National

Municipalities owe Eskom R49bn

News

More people to qualify for SRD grant

National

Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre crisis talks on economic policy

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.