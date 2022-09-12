Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall collapse

Deleveraging downward pressure on gold remains, but this week's price-rise number may provide relief, analyst says
Skittish markets and uncertain executives have crashed advisory and capital markets revenue globally this year
The Free State government says power is down, water supply has been disrupted and phone lines have been disturbed in the area
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Making robot cars that can drive more safely than people is immensely tough because self-driving software systems lack humans’ ability to predict and assess risk quickly
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the mining town of Jagersfontein in Free State on Monday, after the collapse of a dam wall that left one person dead, scores injured, more than 200 displaced and a few people unaccounted for.
“The president’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident at Jagersfontein on Sunday,” read a statement from Ramaphosa’s office.
It is understood more than two dozen people were injured, with varying injuries reported.
Some are said to have suffered hypothermia while others sustained broken limbs.
“The president wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The president appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.”
DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau said on Sunday that members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years. She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.
“On its establishment, members of the community have complained for years about the risk associated with the proximity of the dam to people’s residences,” she said.
Homes located a few metres from the dam were washed away.
“Community members have been in engagement with the local mining authority, with the Kopanong local municipality and the provincial government, but nobody was able to get a clear response” she said.
Khakhau said it was difficult for emergency workers to reach the scene.
On Monday, the Free State provincial government said power was down, water supply had been disrupted and telecommunication lines had been disturbed in the area.
Water tankers were brought into the area and displaced residents had been moved to hotels in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall collapse
The Free State government says power is down, water supply has been disrupted and phone lines have been disturbed in the area
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the mining town of Jagersfontein in Free State on Monday, after the collapse of a dam wall that left one person dead, scores injured, more than 200 displaced and a few people unaccounted for.
“The president’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident at Jagersfontein on Sunday,” read a statement from Ramaphosa’s office.
It is understood more than two dozen people were injured, with varying injuries reported.
Some are said to have suffered hypothermia while others sustained broken limbs.
“The president wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The president appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.”
DA member of the Free State legislature Karabo Khakhau said on Sunday that members of the community had warned authorities about an impending disaster for years. She said the dam was built in 2012 and the structure should not have collapsed.
“On its establishment, members of the community have complained for years about the risk associated with the proximity of the dam to people’s residences,” she said.
Homes located a few metres from the dam were washed away.
“Community members have been in engagement with the local mining authority, with the Kopanong local municipality and the provincial government, but nobody was able to get a clear response” she said.
Khakhau said it was difficult for emergency workers to reach the scene.
On Monday, the Free State provincial government said power was down, water supply had been disrupted and telecommunication lines had been disturbed in the area.
Water tankers were brought into the area and displaced residents had been moved to hotels in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Up to five feared dead in Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster
Auditor-general highlights slow government response to KZN floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Resettlement of KZN flood victims to be completed by year-end
SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit SA within a month
Municipalities owe Eskom R49bn
More people to qualify for SRD grant
Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre crisis talks on economic policy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.