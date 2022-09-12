×

National

Confusion reigns over Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster

Experts at odds over liability for disaster after collapse of tailings dam

12 September 2022 - 22:50 Garth Theunissen

Mass confusion is reigning over culpability in the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in which as many as five people are feared to have died.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said at a virtual media briefing on Sunday afternoon, after the dam collapsed earlier that day, his department has “no jurisdiction” over the dam. However, it will not close its eyes to the crisis...

