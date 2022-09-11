×

National

Up to five feared dead in Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the site of the disaster on Monday

11 September 2022 - 14:51 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 11 September 2022 - 19:48

Up to five people are feared dead in SA’s worst mine tailings dam collapse since the Merrievale disaster almost three decades ago.

The dam, at a long-disused diamond mine in the Free State town of Jagersfontein, burst its banks early on Sunday morning, sweeping away nine houses and severely damaging 20 more...

