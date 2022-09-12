×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: People die while politicians block their ears

Warnings were given about the Jagersfontein tailings dam but nothing was done

12 September 2022 - 15:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa will shortly visit the Jagersfontein community to do the Enyobeni Tavern promise speech. Again. And as usual nothing will happen.

Jagersfontein is a tragedy of failed leadership. Why do people have to die before politicians do their work? Why do we never learn from history?

Warnings were given about Jagersfontein. Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and his department did nothing. Today many are displaced.

Promises will be made. We will be told about “due process”, a euphemism for “We don’t care.” The late whistle-blower Babita Deokaran warned her bosses in the Gauteng provincial health department about the shenanigans in Tembisa hospital. They ignored her. Now she is dead.

Suddenly a commission is initiated to cover their guilt for doing nothing. It was the same with Life Esidimeni. Innocent patients are dead. Those with the power to make decisions never listen.  Batho Pele is an empty slogan to put a Band-Aid on incompetence.  

Warnings are made. Officials turn a blind eye. Whistle-blowers are silenced. The powers that be become stone deaf to community fears. Tragedy happens. Promises are made. Nothing is done.

Until the next tragedy. No-one is held responsible.  Life continues as usual for the leaders. Jagersfontein, Life Esidimeni and Deokaran are monuments to a state that cares for no-one. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

