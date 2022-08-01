Russia must show it can negotiate in good faith, Joe Biden says

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Duties on imported goods are essentially just another tax struggling consumers have to bear
Worsening social conditions have raised demand for healthcare, hospital association conference told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The group argues the curatorship order is premature as it is in talks with potential investors
Figures show 43,593 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA in July, compared to 33,312 a year earlier
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
World officials are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by Covid-19
Olympic and Commonwealth Games champ says she and fellow medallist Kaylene Corbett ‘just gave our best with what we had and we still did it’
In essay films the boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred, and sometimes collapsed and then regrafted
Washington — The US is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith, US President Joe Biden said ahead of global nonproliferation discussions at the UN on Monday.
Biden also called on China “to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilising military dynamics”.
Officials from around the world are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), two years after it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arms control has historically been an area where progress has been possible despite wider disagreements. The conference takes place five months after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine and as US-China tensions flare over Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
In February, Moscow and Washington extended their New START treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, for five years.
“Today, my administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026,” Biden said in a statement.
“But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order,” Biden said. “Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the US.”
Asked about the statement, a source at the Russian foreign inistry questioned the seriousness of Washington's intentions, telling Reuters: “Is this a serious statement or a hacking attack on the White House website? If it is still serious, with whom exactly do they intend to discuss it?”
Biden said China also had responsibility to play a leading role in nonproliferation.
“There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation,” Biden said, citing “this moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the global stage.”
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who will represent the US at the UN meeting, echoed Biden’s support for the NPT and its partner countries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia must show it can negotiate in good faith, Joe Biden says
World officials are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by Covid-19
Washington — The US is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith, US President Joe Biden said ahead of global nonproliferation discussions at the UN on Monday.
Biden also called on China “to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilising military dynamics”.
Officials from around the world are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), two years after it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arms control has historically been an area where progress has been possible despite wider disagreements. The conference takes place five months after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine and as US-China tensions flare over Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
In February, Moscow and Washington extended their New START treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, for five years.
“Today, my administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026,” Biden said in a statement.
“But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order,” Biden said. “Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the US.”
Asked about the statement, a source at the Russian foreign inistry questioned the seriousness of Washington's intentions, telling Reuters: “Is this a serious statement or a hacking attack on the White House website? If it is still serious, with whom exactly do they intend to discuss it?”
Biden said China also had responsibility to play a leading role in nonproliferation.
“There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation,” Biden said, citing “this moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the global stage.”
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who will represent the US at the UN meeting, echoed Biden’s support for the NPT and its partner countries.
Reuters
Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine
Ukraine strikes at heart of Russia’s Black Sea fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
First shipment of Ukraine grain leaves Odesa
Viktor Bout touted for prisoner swap between Russia and US
Ukrainian prisoners of war believed killed in missile attack
The Russia-Ukraine war by numbers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.