×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: A vision for Africa’s post-Ukraine global order

Continent needs to focus on security, political and economic decolonisation strategies

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 16:11 Adekeye Adebajo

With recent high-level visits to Africa by the foreign ministers of Russia and the US, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, respectively, it is critical that the continent define its own vision of a post-Ukraine world. Africa must focus on concrete strategies in the three areas of security, political, and economic decolonisation.

The continent from the Sahel to the Horn continues to be racked by violent extremism fuelled by socioeconomic inequalities and poor governance. Africa must thus prioritise democratic governance to curb conflicts and consolidate popular participation in decision-making...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.