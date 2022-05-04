US and SA agree on negotiated peace, says visiting US deputy secretary of state
04 May 2022 - 20:03
SA and the US have agreed that the best way out of the conflict in Ukraine is “not more war, but a negotiated peace”, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman says.
The US would do “everything we can to support Ukraine to defend itself”, she said...
